'Wash Us in the Blood:' Kanye West Announces New Christian-Themed Song and Album

Rapper Kanye West has released new music that keeps up with his move toward Gospel and Christ-centered music.

In a tweet on Monday, West said a new song was on the way and confirmed the title of his new album. He revealed the song would made with video artist and cinematographer, Arthur Jafa.

"Kanye West - Arthur Jafa - Project 02 - Wash us in the Blood from the Forthcoming Album God's Country," wrote West.

WASH US IN THE BLOOD FEATURING TRAVIS SCOTT DIRECTED BY ARTHUR JAFA MIXED BY DR. DRE VIDEO PREMIERING NOWhttps://t.co/0Gaz0gQJsM pic.twitter.com/p40oonv14Z — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

West then released the new music video after saying "Today Still #Westdayever."

Some of the lyrics say, "Holy Spirit come down, Holy Spirit come down, Holy Spirit help now, Holy Spirit help now, Wash us in the blood..."

The song is West's first since the release of his "Jesus Is King" album last October.

In recent years, West rocked the entertainment world by openly sharing his radical conversion to Christianity and helping to lead thousands to Christ in the process.

Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, the famed rapper-turned-gospel artist had been holding "Sunday Service" outreach events across the country.

Last November, he made an appearance at Lakewood megachurch in Houston, speaking openly of his faith with pastor Joel Osteen and performing with his Sunday Service choir in the evening.

"I know that God's been calling me for a long time and the devil has been distracting me for a long time. When I was at my lowest points, God was there with me. Inspiring me and sending me visions," West told the packed-out arena, which seats roughly 16,800 people.

"Following the Bible can free us all. Jesus can set you free," he declared.

West also launched a Biblical opera production last year, called "Nebuchadnezzar", which told the story of the Old Testament Babylonian figurehead of the same name.