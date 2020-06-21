Washington DC's Museum of the Bible to Reopen on Monday

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC will reopen to visitors on Monday, June 22.

The 430,000 square foot museum, located just three blocks from the US Capitol, is considered one of the most technologically advanced and engaging museums in the world.

The museum showcases rare Bible artifacts spanning 3,500 years of history and offers visitors an immersive and personalized experience with the Bible, and its ongoing impact on the world around us.

"We have missed our guests and have worked hard to prepare the museum for their return," says museum CEO Harry Hargrave. "We are looking forward to offering our guests engaging new experiences this summer."

We are reopening this Monday (6/22)! For the safety of you & our employees, we'll follow district, state & federal guidelines. Don't forget your masks! They'll be required. To show appreciation for healthcare workers, we'll offer them free admission. https://t.co/ylvAoFoUa0. pic.twitter.com/LzCsEcTwi1 — museumofBible (@museumofBible) June 20, 2020

The museum will operate under guidelines set forth by the DC mayor, with a limited amount of visitors at all times.

Guests are encouraged to practice social distancing and sanitizing procedures while inside the museum.

Staff members will use protective equipment and plexiglass panels have been installed at all ticket counters, the admission desk, and the gift shop.

The Museum of the Bible will continue to offer virtual activities for guests to enjoy including Storytime for Kids, Book Minute, and the Words of Hope Campaign.

And the museum is recognizing healthcare workers by offering them free admission.

"This COVID-19 season has been incredibly difficult for so many people," Hargrave said. "We consider it a privilege to give back to those who've sacrificed to keep America healthy."

Ticket information and other details can be found here.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.