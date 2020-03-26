Cache of N-95 Masks Found on Grounds of Washington's National Cathedral

WASHINGTON - A surprising recovery that was made in a crypt at Washington's National Cathedral has been donated to help coronavirus first responders.

This week, workers at the cathedral recovered a cache of N-95 masks left at the cathedral some 10 years ago.

"We discovered that we had in the crypt thousands of N-95 masks that we've had here at the cathedral since the possible outbreak of avian bird flu years ago. And we've discovered that the masks are still good and useful," said Rev. Randolph Hollerith, dean of the National Cathedral.

5,000 masks were found inside the crypt on National Cathedral grounds. A long-time cathedral stonemason recalled where the stash of masks was located.

The church has donated the masks to two hospitals in Washington, DC., including a local children's hospital.

"In these difficult and trying times, the Cathedral community is doing everything we can to help protect the most vulnerable among us from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic," Hollerith said in a statement.

