Christian Community Mourns the Loss of Theologian Dr. Vinson Synan

Christian author, educator, and pastor Dr. Vinson Synan passed away on Sunday, March 15 in Oklahoma City, OK.

IPHC Ministries wrote in a Facebook post, "Dr. Vinson Synan passed away earlier this Sunday morning at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. In declining health for several months, the outpouring of love for him and his family revealed the magnitude of his influence in the IPHC and across the global Christian community."

"From the Vatican to the smallest IPHC congregations, his influence has been felt and remains. We rejoice he is with our Lord Jesus Christ, who he faithfully proclaimed."

"Our prayers are with his beloved wife Carol, their children and grandchildren, and many friends and colleagues."

Dr. Synan completed his Associate's degree from Emmanuel College and then graduated from the University of Richmond with a Bachelor's degree in American History.

Following his graduation from the University of Richmond, he helped plant three churches in Virginia and a fourth church in Georgia. Then he earned his Master's degree and Ph.D. from the University of Georgia in 1967.

In 1970, Synan co-founded and was the first president of the Society for Pentecostal Studies (SPS), which became an international organization with thousands of members.

After serving as a director at the Holy Spirit Research Center at Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma, Synan returned to Virginia where he served as Dean of the School of Divinity at Regent University in Virginia Beach for 12 years.

Dr. Synan published more than 20 books on Pentecostal history and theology, including his memoir, Where He Leads Me .

A memorial service in Oklahoma will be held at 1:00 pm on on Saturday, March 21 at Christ's Chapel on the campus of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A memorial service is also scheduled in Virginia at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 28 at the Regent University Chapel. Dr. Pat Robertson, founder and chancellor of Regent University will speak at the service.