'For King & Country' Livestreams 'A Night of Hope' During Coronavirus Concert

The Grammy award-winning band For King & Country is presenting a live cyber concert over Facebook in an effort to bring hope amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"TOGETHER: A Night of Hope," is a livestream event filled with split-screen performances from Joel and Luke Smallbone and their six band members from their respective homes.

"I think we all kind of need a moment of encouragement, a moment where we can reflect on the things and the reasons why we're hopeful," Luke Smallbone told CBN News via a Zoom interview.

"I think a lot of us feel very isolated but yet even like what we've got going on here on Zoom, there's virtual ways that we can feel together. That's what we essentially designed this night around," he added.

Special guests will also be joining in via Facetime from other parts of the country, including Gospel music artist Kirk Franklin and Kathie Lee Gifford.

"We thought to ourselves that if we're going to do something let's make it particularly impactful and meaningful and maybe there's other people we're friends with that have a word or a different perspective than what we do, so Kathie Lee has been a friend for a while," said Smallbone.

The group will also be premiering a brand new song during the concert.

Smallbone expressed that he hopes after viewing the event, people will feel a sense of peace and togetherness.

"Our hope is that people won't feel as alone. I think even for Christians we're very convinced of where we're at and where we truly find our hope in, but at the end of the day, we need reminders of that hope. We need reminders of 'hey there's somebody else going through job loss or there's somebody else that's going through sickness. That there's other people and what do you do with that," he explained.

"I think that's why in the Bible it talks so much about community because we get to share each other's burdens and lift each other up. And my hope is that this night will be that for others. That it'll be a night where people don't feel so isolated. That people don't feel so all alone," said Smallbone.

Fans can tune in to the livestream event through either YouTube or Facebook LIVE, March 27 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST.