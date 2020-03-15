'God is in Control': Powerful Prayer Messages from Dr. Dobson, Rick Warren, and Jentezen Franklin

President Trump announced that March 15 was a National Day of Prayer after declaring a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

On this day of prayer, people around the world are praying for God's protection and wisdom amid growing concerns.

TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Dr. James Dobson offered an uplifting prayer for our country, our leaders, and the entire human family around the world.

"Heavenly Father, we thank you for inviting us to bring our cares and concerns to you because as the scripture tells us...You care about us. We can't explain why You are mindful of us but we know that nothing escapes Your notice including those in our midst today who are suffering and fearful,” Dobson said.

“So Lord, we do call on Your Name, not just about our personal concerns but for the entire human family around the world. We want you to give wisdom and guidance to our president and the international leaders as they do their best to protect the people from the coronavirus. Be with the scientists as they seek to develop a vaccination to bring this epidemic do an end. We are in Your hands today Lord and we thank you for loving us. Amen."

Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church offered a message of hope and inspiration for those who are fearful over the outbreak.

"The purpose of this message is to give everyone hope and encouragement to confront their fears in these anxious days," Warren said.

Warren added that he is aware of the anxiety and fear over the coronavirus but he is praying daily to relieve those worries.

"Every crisis in our world is an open door to show God's love. While the current environment around the nation is one of fear, God is in control. Now, more than ever is an opportunity for the Church to outshine the darkness and serve people in pain," he said.

During on online church service, Pastor Jentezen Franklin of Free Chapel reminded those listening that praying is a major part of our purpose here on earth.

"From the beginning of the book of Genesis, prayer and communion with God has been a part of man's purpose. A major part of our purpose, as being on this earth is to pray," Franklin said. "I don't think we are awaken to our assignment in this area like we need to be. I want more prayer in the church, I want more prayer in my life, I want more prayer in our homes, I want more prayer in our cars, I want more prayers under our breaths and on our jobs. We need to be people of prayer."

It is alright to be concerned, particularly if you're in a high-risk category or love someone who is, like those in the elderly community but we don't need to be gripped with fear.

The Lord has given us a spirit "of power, love, and self-discipline" and has encouraged us to "pray about everything," telling him what we are scared of, worried about, and dwelling on (2 Timothy 1:7, Philippians 4:6).