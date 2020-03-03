Louisiana Abortion Law: Unnecessary Regulating or Crucial Life-Saving?

U.S. SUPREME COURT - On Wednesday, the high court will hear about a law that would force Louisiana abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at a local hospital. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and 206 of other pro-life lawmakers on Capitol Hill have asked the court to uphold that law.

Since Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court has consistently ruled states can't put an undue burden on women getting an abortion. Pro-choice opponents of the Louisiana law argue that's exactly what it does.

'A Nonsensical Statement'

Blackburn disagrees, telling CBN News, "It is a nonsensical statement. You want physicians and health care providers to have to meet a given standard. And they do this in every area except when it comes to abortions and women's health. They're saying 'no no no no no.'"

Angie Thomas of Louisiana Right to Life added, "In Louisiana, all other outpatient surgery center physicians are required to have admitting privileges except for abortion providers."

Her organization helped shape state law.

She stated, "It's very important that we hold those abortion doctors up to the same standard as every other doctor."

Admitting Privileges: Unnecessary or Vitally Important?

Abortion providers have said t's not really necessary for their doctors to have admitting privileges at a local hospital because there just aren't that many emergencies involving abortions.

"This is not about the frequency of times women have to go to the emergency room," Thomas shot back. "It's about safety and protection of women if and when that does occur. When women make that difficult decision to have an abortion, they're not making a decision to go in for substandard medical care."

Blackburn added, "Let's make certain that a process is in place so that these women have all the information they need and doctors have admitting privileges just in case something goes wrong."

Thomas warned the lack of admitting privileges can be a real problem.

"We've heard testimony from ER doctors explaining how difficult it is to assess women when they come in with a perforated uterus or hemorrhaging or an incomplete abortion, and they have no idea what happened before those women come in," she explained.

Numerous Violations…Chronic Violations

Thomas insists the records of Louisiana abortion clinics show they need higher standards and more regulation.

"There are pages and pages of violations over the last decade in the record of this particular case," Thomas shared. "All three abortion clinics in Louisiana have numerous violations…chronic violations…year after year. And so that showed a real need for this type of legislation."

As for the big picture, pro-choice types worry if the court starts cracking down on abortionists it could crack open the door to eventually wiping out Roe v Wade and legal abortion. Blackburn would love that.

"They're saying 'Roe v Wade is the Holy Grail; don't disturb Roe v Wade.' And we're saying let's protect women and their unborn children," Blackburn concluded.