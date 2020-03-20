Operation Blessing Providing Key Help to First Responders Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The faith-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing is giving back in buckets — literally.

Operation Blessing, a charitable wing of the nonprofit Christian Broadcasting Network, compiled and handed out hard-to-find essentials, like cleaning supplies and face masks, to first responders, according to WAVY-TV.

Through a partnership with Home Depot, the Christian organization is also giving away some 30,000 pounds of food to 12 distribution centers across the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area, where Operation Blessing is headquartered.

“We actually provided all seven cities with one thousand N95 masks, and through a partnership with Home Depot, we also provided them disaster buckets,” said Hannah Slusher, operations manager for Operation Blessing.

Each of the buckets contains all kinds of cleaning supplies, too. And on top of each container is an encouraging message.

As for the food, Slusher said distribution centers are “getting hit really hard right now, because families are home, children are out of school, and they’re not getting those meals that they might get if they were in school.” So Operation Blessing is stepping in to help meet that need.

The ultimate goal, aside from meeting these immediate needs, is to provide hope, said Slusher, adding, “It’s giving hope to people that are feeling really afraid and really unsure and that’s just what we wanna pump out into Hampton Roads.”

“We’re going to be OK,” she continued. “We’re better together, and we’re going to get through this together.”

If you would like to volunteer with Operation Blessing, or if you’re interested in making a donation to their efforts, click here.