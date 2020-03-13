'Silence Voices of Fear': Bill Johnson, Shawn Bolz, Sean Feucht Hold Faith Rally Against Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is leading to shutdowns from Disneyland to primary schools and universities to basketball arenas, and even church services. But Bethel Church Pastor Bill Johnson, worship leader Sean Feucht, and prophetic minister Shawn Bolz are telling believers to not react in fear.

"I wanted to host this to shift the narrative away from panic, fear, and hopelessness to one of faith and trusting God in the midst of the storm," Sean Feucht told CBN News. "We need to silence voices of fear and amplify voices of faith."

Sean hosted the faith "rally" on his Instagram page and said he plans on holding them each week featuring a different guest.

Bill Johnson and Shawn Bolz were the first guests Thursday and shared how believers can walk in faith during a time like this.

"Psalm 91 is really key for us," Johnson explained during the rally. "I think that we are going to learn to fight with scripture for the victory that Jesus has already purchased."

Johnson adds that there are common-sense measures that you can take like washing your hands, but he warned that believers should not operate in fear.

"This whole maneuvering in fear is crazy," he expressed. "I've never seen the spirit of fear spread so quickly. Internationally, things were many, many, many, times worse."

Prophetic minister Shawn Bolz is encouraging believers to pray for friends and family and has created a free prophetic prayer book called "Standing in Faith Against Coronavirus".

He says these biblical declarations will help believers to know how to stand in faith.

"I believe that as we are praying and we turn to the Father's help, as the Church, that God is sending everything – from the natural to the spiritual – help that we need. His heart as a Father is that this is not His story for our generation," Bolz said.