'The Holy Spirit is Alive': Austie Eckley Shares Story of God Easing Her Fears Over Coronavirus

Christian and beauty expert Austie Eckley shared a story about how God spoke to her during a moment of fear and doubt over the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video posted on Instagram, Eckley revealed that she had planned to stay off social media during this worldwide crisis but a recent experience encouraged her to reconnect and offer hope to others.

"My anxiety, fear and over-thinking tends to go into overdrive for me - seeing post after post will do nothing for me but make me extra scared and worried," she said.

Eckley explained that she started crying after hearing more information come out about the coronavirus.

"I had a night where I broke down - that really hard cry on the ground sobbing and crying out to the Lord and asking Him, 'Are you there?' I heard the words clear as day, 'In the land of the living,' and then I heard it again," Eckley said.

Not thinking much of it, she dismissed the words until she heard "In the land of the living" again.

Eckley decided to look the words up online which directed her to Psalm 27.

The LORD is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life— of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked advance against me to devour me, it is my enemies and my foes who will stumble and fall. Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war break out against me, even then I will be confident. One thing I ask from the LORD, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the LORD and to seek him in his temple. For in the day of trouble he will keep me safe in his dwelling; he will hide me in the shelter of his sacred tent and set me high upon a rock.

Then my head will be exalted above the enemies who surround me; at his sacred tent I will sacrifice with shouts of joy; I will sing and make music to the LORD. Hear my voice when I call, LORD; be merciful to me and answer me. My heart says of you, "Seek his face!" Your face, LORD, I will seek. Do not hide your face from me, do not turn your servant away in anger; you have been my helper. Do not reject me or forsake me, God my Savior. Though my father and mother forsake me, the LORD will receive me. Teach me your way, LORD; lead me in a straight path because of my oppressors. Do not turn me over to the desire of my foes, for false witnesses rise up against me, spouting malicious accusations. I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the LORD in the land of the living. Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD.

Eckley emphasized that the circumstance may sound strange but this was no coincidence and that God was speaking to her.

"I know that people are going to hear this that don't believe in God. But I would not have come up with that specific Scripture on my own," she said. "I don't have this verse memorized. There is no way in the moment of crying out in desperation that I would randomly think of some line of Scripture - especially one that says 'In the land of the living.'"

"I know with all my heart that was not me that came up with that - it was the Holy Spirit speaking to me and telling me that He was right there with me. We will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living here on Earth."

Eckley said she felt closer to God after that experience and wants to feel that way every day.

"I want that in my life every day...that I am always crying out to God for every need that I have because I want to hear from Him like that. The Lord is living. His Word is living. The Holy Spirit is alive. That was Him - alive speaking to me," she said.

At that moment, she realized that everything would be all right and that God had answered her prayer.

"It's going to be okay. I'm going to be okay because I know who my Maker is and I know that what I believe is real. The Word says to take your thoughts and make those obedient to Christ because we know what the Word is and we know the truth."

"People around you need your faith, smile and encouragement. They also need your doubt. They need to know that you too are scared but you are looking to something bigger than this Earth, bigger than this virus, bigger than the doctors and being quarantined. They need to know who it is that you believe in."

Eckley urged Christians and non-believers to trust our Father and look to Him for all answers.

"I encourage you to live in that truth and trust God, even in your doubt. I encourage you to cry out to Him and ask Him to speak to you.

