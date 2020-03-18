Tony Perkins on the Power of Prayer to Fight the Coronavirus

ABOVE: Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, appeared on the Wednesday edition of CBN News Faith Nation to talk about the power of prayer. Faith Nation is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

As the world faces the unknown, faith leaders are encouraging believers to turn to an all-knowing God and wield the power of prayer.

In an op-ed for USA Today, Tony Perkins, an ordained Southern Baptist minister and president of the Family Research Council, says that when facing 24/7 coverage of the Coronavirus -- it's easy to let anxiety take hold.

But Perkins, quoting James 5:16, reminds us that God answers prayers and that "the prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective."

Listing all of the effects the virus has so far had on the US economy including people fighting over toilet paper, the stock market's roller-coaster ride, businesses, and their supply lines, and the effect on the travel industry, Perkins writes: "The fear is palpable. The anxiety is real. And the future is unknown. But isn't it always?"

Perkins reminds everyone that praying is a great way to reduce anxiety and depression and studies have proven it. He reminds the newspaper's readers about the Apostle Paul writing to the church at Philippi telling them "not to worry or be anxious about anything."

The Family Research Council president also quotes the late Billy Graham about what he said about prayer.

"We are to pray in times of adversity, lest we become faithless and unbelieving. We are to pray in times of prosperity, lest we become boastful and proud. We are to pray in times of danger, lest we become fearful and doubting. We are to pray in times of security, lest we become self-sufficient," Perkins wrote.

Perkins tells the USA Today readers not to let the mockery of the anti-faith crowd stop them from praying for those in need, for protection for our families and communities, and for the United States of America.

He also reminds them to pray to the great Physician first, then go to work helping the sick.