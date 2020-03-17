Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

Trump Wants to Send Checks to Americans 'in Next Two Weeks' to Curb Economic Cost of Outbreak

03-17-2020
Associated Press
TrumpPressCorona
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak. 

That's according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He said Tuesday that “The president has instructed me we have to do this now.” 

He didn't give details except to say the amount should be significant and millionaires would not get it. 

The announcement came as the White House asked Congress to approve a massive economic rescue package for businesses and taxpayers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.  

