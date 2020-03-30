'We Bombarded Heaven With our Prayers': GA Community Sings, Prays For Those Affected by Coronavirus

One Georgia community came together last Thursday to sing and pray for those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cartersville Medical Center in Bartow County wrote in a Facebook post that hundreds of people joined the prayer circle to raise the spirits of hospital staff and patients who are battling COVID-19.

As cars filled the hospital parking lot, people sat inside their vehicles and tuned their radios to hear prayer and music.

Camden McGill, who helped organize the event, said she is ready for the pandemic to end.

"It's hit close to home, a lot of people have been affected by this, we're just ready to see it go," she said.

Staff members waved to everyone from the hospital's rooftop, then sang the popular Christian song "Way Maker."

Michelle Anderson has worked for Cartersville Medical Center for 26 years and said the support from her community has been unbelievable.

"I've never been more proud to work here in all the years I've worked here, the community outpouring is unbelievable," Anderson said.

The special event brought together a body of believers – focused on finding encouragement from our God, who will make a way.

"We bombarded Heaven with our prayers. We've already had testimonies coming in from that. It's just a blessing, all credited to the Lord," McGill added.

On the Facebook post, hospital staff wrote, "We're all in this together, and acts of kindness from our colleagues and communities prove that every day."

Please continue to pray for those at the front lines who are battling the Coronavirus outbreak.

