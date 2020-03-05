'Year of the Bible' Calls Christians to Fall Back in Love with God's Word: Big Lincoln Memorial Event Coming

The global campaign to make 2020 the "Year of the Bible" is underway.

Roughly 400 church leaders and pastors met at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC on Wednesday in an effort to increase engagement with God's Word.

Evangelist Nick Hall and his PULSE organization are leading the Year of the Bible, an initiative calling Christians to fall back in love with the Word of God.

"We are here praying for and launching what we believe is a Bible revival — to see a generation hunger and thirst for the word of God. No hype, not noise, not the next event, not the next 'rah-rah' crowd moment but a life lived and rooted in the word and committed to Jesus," Hall said.

"The Year of the Bible" organization is partnering with the American Bible Society, The Bible Project, and other groups to refocus attention on God's Word.

"The Bible is revolutionary for any person, community, or nation that has embraced its message, but it has also been misunderstood, misused, and abused. Through this global campaign, Year of the Bible aims to drive a conversation to reframe Scripture—to compel people to look again, engage with the Bible themselves, and BE INSPIRED," according to the Year of the Bible's website.

Major Bible Event Planned for June 20

The move comes ahead of a major gathering scheduled at the Lincoln Memorial on June 20, when Christians from all over the world will join together to celebrate the largest public tribute to the Bible in history.

The Lincoln Memorial event is being called "Together 2020". The 12-hour gathering will include performances from bands such as Passion, Hillsong Y&F and Lecrae, messages from David Platt, Nick Hall and more, along with special exhibits from Museum of the Bible and creative performances celebrating the Bible.

"We taught a generation today in the church how to love good speakers and how to love good worship, but we haven't taught them how to love the word of God," Hall said.

He says now is the time to change that and make the Bible top priority.