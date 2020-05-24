Ark Encounter, Creation Museum in Kentucky Announces Plan to Reopen on June 8

The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in northern Kentucky plan to reopen on June 8 with new safety measures in place.

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) announced on May 19 that museums and outdoor attractions can reopen early next month, according to a press release.

Answers in Genesis, the ministry that operates the Ark Encounter in Williamstown and the Creation Museum in Petersburg, said it will follow the reopening rules through a new "COVID-19 Preparedness Plan."

The reopening plan for both attractions includes temperatures checks for all staff and providing them with masks, while guests are encouraged to wear masks.

"There are going to be major changes in how everything operates, but our skilled staff are undergoing intense training and will be ready to help the public safely relax and enjoy these unique places that impact people for eternity," the release reads.

Ken Ham, CEO of Answers in Genesis, said the administration has complied with guidelines and has worked diligently to keep the staff, their family and visitors safe during the pandemic.

"Our dedicated staff, comprising in total around 1,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions, have sacrificed greatly during this shutdown time," Ham said.

Both attractions will begin operating one hour earlier during the reopening period to ensure that guests "safely experience our park over a longer period of time throughout the day," according to the Ark Encounter's website.

Both attractions will be open from 8 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday and 1 pm to 7 pm on Sunday.

