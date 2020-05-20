Cash-Rich Abortion Giant Received $80 Million Meant For Small Businesses Hurt by Pandemic

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is reporting 80 million dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has gone to 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is asking for the money back, saying none of those affiliates were eligible and they should have known that.

None of the PPP money was to go to branches of organizations with more than 500 workers. Planned Parenthood has many more people on the payroll than that.

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford explained, “The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to support small businesses, non-profits, and their employees through the health crisis currently facing our nation.”

He continued, “Planned Parenthood should immediately repay the American people the money they took from deserving small businesses and non-profits. Every dollar Planned Parenthood took from the Paycheck Protection Program was a dollar that did not get to legitimate small businesses that were eligible.”

The national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List said in a statement, “Across the country, Planned Parenthood refused to cease its abortion operation in the wake of the pandemic, hoarding personal protective equipment and putting its staff and women at risk. It is rich that they, in turn, feel entitled to taxpayer dollars meant to help businesses in need. After decades of feeding at the taxpayer’s trough while running the nation’s largest abortion operation, they have nearly two billion dollars in net assets.”

Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio now heads up the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He said, “Those funds must be returned immediately. Furthermore, the SBA should open an investigation into how these loans were made in clear violation of the applicable affiliation rules and if Planned Parenthood, the banks, or staff at SBA knowingly violated the law. All appropriate legal options should be pursued.”

