Former FL US Rep. Allen West Says 'I am Alive by the Grace of God' After Sustaining Serious Injuries During Motorcycle Crash

Former Florida US Rep. Allen West is praising God for His protection after he sustained serious injuries during a motorcycle accident in Waco, Texas Saturday afternoon.

The former congressman was airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to a post on West's Facebook page.

"On his drive back from the 'Free Texas Rally' in Austin, TX, Lt. Col. Allen West was involved in an accident when a car cut in front of him. He is recovering, in stable condition, and has his family with him," the post reads.

"Allen West is currently dealing with a concussion, several fractured bones, and multiple lacerations. Though these injuries are serious, Lt. Col. West stated, "I am alive by the grace of God."

West, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel, is also a candidate for a chair with the Texas GOP.

Luke Twombly, a spokesperson for West's campaign said his injuries are serious, but West "plans to continue to be a proponent for freedom and the state of Texas, and will resume his regular calendar of activities upon clearance by his medical team."

"LTC West thanks the public for their well-wishes and outpouring of support, and continued prayers on his behalf are appreciated."