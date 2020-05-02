'God was Keeping her Safe out There': TN Family Reunites With Dog 54 Days after Tornado Destroys Home

A dog is back home with her family after being lost for 54 days following a devastating tornado that hit their home in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Eric Johnson posted the good news on Facebook telling friends, "Me and my wife would pray daily that God was keeping her safe out there until He brought her home to us. Well, today those prayers came true."

Johnson says Bella, their Australian Shepherd, had been missing since the twister hit their community on March 3.

Johnson’s friends and neighbors joined the efforts to locate the family pet, always keeping an eye out for her and remaining hopeful that she'd make a safe return home.

Several people told Johnson they spotted Bella in a parking lot eating food that was set out for her. On April 26, Johnson was finally able to catch her as she came out of an alley.

"Thanks to everyone that either participated in searching for Bella or simply saying a prayer for her," Johnson wrote. "We are forever thankful for your help. Thank you to so many others that went out with me and looked for Bella on several occasions. We love y'all. What an amazing God we serve!!!"

The proud pet owner posted that Bella is doing well, has a full belly, and is sleeping in her bed where she belongs.

"This is amazing to have her back with us, it completes our family now and puts a missing piece back," Johnson told WTVF News. "This dog saved our lives. She's the one who gave us a chance to survive."