'I Couldn't Ask for Anything Better': TN Father Creates At-Home College Graduation for Daughter

When one girl's college graduation got canceled, her father was determined to make the day special, whatever it took. So, Torrence Burson had a graduation ceremony in the driveway of their Tennessee home.

Gabrielle Pierce was looking forward to graduating from Xavier University of Louisiana this year with a bachelor's degree in public health science. She was devastated to learn that she wouldn't be able to walk across the stage due to the coronavirus outbreak, CNN reports.

"After all those years, you're going to walk across somebody's stage if I have to build you one myself," Burson told his daughter.

"I went to bed and woke up in the middle of the night and said, 'That's it. I'm just going to be the graduation here,'" he added.

The proud father arranged to have a ceremony in the front yard of their Memphis home. Burson went above and beyond to recreate his daughter's magical moment – including a stage to walk across and a podium for speeches.

He managed to have the traditional graduation song, "Pomp and Circumstance" play while Pierce walked toward the stage. Commencement speakers included the family pastor and Pierce's aunt.

The audience consisted of nearly 40 people who wore masks and followed the social distancing guidelines.

"At that moment, I didn't have any worries," Burson said. "I was speechless. To see my baby walk across the stage and all her friends, family, neighbors, and people that we don't even know stopped in the street to witness this. I couldn't ask for anything better."

The graduate was shocked that her father went to such great lengths to replicate her momentous day.

"I know when he plans stuff, it's usually big. But I didn't think that this was going to be as big as it was," she said.

And, the college graduate enjoyed the private ceremony and how intimate the experience was.

"I was amazed. I couldn't believe a lot of people showed up," she said. "People were driving by yelling 'congratulations.' It was just amazing. Better than the actual graduation, because it was more personal."

Pierce, who plans to join the Air National Guard and study epidemiology, said the celebration could not have been better.

"Everything was just so perfect. Everyone was there to see me," she added. "I felt so loved. It was just great."