CBN'S Superbook Launches 'Superbook Academy' With Online Sunday School Curriculum

Children around the world are learning about the Bible with Superbook’s online Sunday School curriculum, Superbook Academy.

More than 1,000 churches are using the Superbook Academy website, and thousands more around the world are using the materials.

Teachers can stream videos in class and teach Sunday School lessons directly from any connected mobile device.

Each course consists of three lessons featuring an exciting Superbook adventure plus a video explaining the biblical history, archaeology, and another video showing how each Bible story points to Jesus.

Superbook Academy also offers lesson plans, music videos, and class activities.

Lesson plans print out instantly and the curriculum format is easy to follow, regardless of the class size.

Students will enjoy learning about God's Word with Superbook Academy's exclusive interactive Bible Background videos.

When the teaching is over, the fun continues for the entire family with free access to explore online games, a daily Bible Challenge, and the Superbook Bible app.

During the pandemic, churches who subscribe to Superbook Academy can access more than 50 courses for at-home Sunday school.

