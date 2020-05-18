Survey Reveals Young People Praying More Often, Thinking More About Spiritual Issues During Pandemic

A new survey of America's college and high school students reveals that 39 percent are praying more often, while 28 percent said they are also thinking about spiritual issues more often as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey conducted by the polling firm Echelon Insights from April 24 to 27 for Young America's Foundation (YAF) in partnership with The Federalist also shows the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students' everyday lives and that they are watching the news about the pandemic very closely. And 82 percent of the students polled said they are very or somewhat paying close attention to news on the outbreak.

The poll also shows most of the students are not taking the coronavirus outbreak lightly.

Some 80 percent said they are taking the COVID-19 pandemic extremely or very seriously with 69 percent responding that they are worried about contracting the virus.

The survey also showed 80 percent of the respondents are worried that their family members or friends could contract the coronavirus.

Like most Americans, the students disagree when it comes to the United States' relationship with China, and the Communist nation's role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked whether China is an ally or a threat to the United States, just 20% of high school students believe that China is an ally, compared to 33% of post-secondary or college students. More than 50% of high school students believe China is a threat, compared to 39% of post-secondary students.

In addition, 48% of high school students say the coronavirus crisis in the US is mostly China's fault because the virus began there, and Chinese leaders covered up the severity and devastating impact of COVID-19.

The survey's findings were based on a national poll of 1,600 current high school and college students between the ages of 13 and 22, according to The Federalist.