'Victory for Religious Freedom': Appeals Court's Saturday Ruling Protects Kentucky Church’s Sunday Services

A three-judge panel of the US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals restricted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's orders banning church services at Maryville Baptist Church – protecting the congregation’s worship services on Sunday.

The religious rights law group Liberty Counsel, which represents the church and its pastor Dr. Jack Roberts, sued Gov. Beshear after Kentucky State Police handed out warnings of criminal violation during Maryville's Easter Sunday drive-in service.

The warning advised churchgoers that they were under mandatory quarantine just for attending the church service. And Gov. Beshear sent letters to the vehicle owners and its occupants demanding the adhere to the quarantine, along with the threat of more penalties for not observing the order.

Despite a trial court judge denying a temporary order against Gov. Beshear's orders, the Court of Appeals concluded that the actions of Gov. Beshear violate the church's rights to free exercise of religion under the US Constitution and Kentucky law.

According to court documents, "Orders prohibiting religious gatherings, enforced by police officers telling congregants they violated a criminal law and by officers taking down license plate numbers, amount to a significant burden on worship gatherings…The breadth of the ban on religious services, together with a haven for numerous secular exceptions, should give pause to anyone who prizes religious freedom."

The Court of Appeals highlighted that the state of Kentucky cannot enforce all worshippers to become an online church audience. "Sure, the Church might use Zoom services or the like...But who is to say that every member of the congregation has access to the necessary technology to make that work? Or to say that every member of the congregation must see it as an adequate substitute for what it means when 'two or three gather in my Name.' Matthew 18:20."

And the Court of Appeals questioned Gov. Beshear's behavior toward other businesses such as liquor stores and laundromats who were operating as usual.

"The exception for 'life-sustaining' businesses allows law firms, laundromats, liquor stores, and gun shops to continue to operate so long as they follow social-distancing and other health-related precautions," the order reads. "But the orders do not permit soul-sustaining group services of faith organizations, even if the groups adhere to all the public health guidelines required of essential services and even when they meet outdoors."

BREAKING NEWS! Liberty Counsel won an emergency injunction from the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals prohibiting the enforcement of @GovAndyBeshear COVID orders against church services at Maryville Baptist Church and Pastor Dr. Jack Roberts.https://t.co/ZzavJmhyAz pic.twitter.com/Vuip0AW231 — Liberty Counsel (@libertycounsel) May 2, 2020

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "This is stellar victory for religious freedom. From the beginning we have said that Gov. Andy Beshear's orders violated the First Amendment and the Kentucky Religious Freedom Restoration Act."

"The laws of the Commonwealth and the Constitution are not suspended during a crisis or a pandemic. Gov. Beshear intentionally banned religious services for no reason other than he wanted to. This decision clearly reveals he was wrong," Staver added.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.