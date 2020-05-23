Watch: Dr. Michael Youssef's 'Awake America' Prayer Movement Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Dr. Michael Youssef and Leading The Way are calling Christians around the world to pray for a new beginning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As the nation struggles to overcome these discouraging and difficult times, believers are encouraged to pray together for a new spiritual awakening.

On Saturday, "Awake America: A Biblical Response to the Current Crisis" will air on FOX affiliate stations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C.

"In these inexplicable times," says Dr. Youssef, "there's only one place where you can find an answer to your questions — the infallible Word of God."

The special televised COVID-19 message comes as media outreach Leading The Way continues its "Awake America 2020" campaign, which intends to "return America to what matters most."

"Awake America 2020" was scheduled prior to the pandemic outbreak but has taken on a particular interest during this national crisis.

"Throughout our history, it has often been in the darkest times that God brought unprecedented revival," says Youssef. "However, the means God uses for bringing about revival are almost always the same: commitment to prayer and uncompromising preaching of the gospel."

"I am so thankful for God's timing and direction, which led to the formation of this prayer movement before the COVID-19 crisis even hit," Dr. Youssef added. "I believe this is a God-given directive that has now become timelier than ever."

"Awake America: A Biblical Response to the Current Crisis" airs on May 23 on the following FOX television stations. For more information, click here.

New York: WNYW – 7pm ET

Washington, D.C.: WTTG – 7pm ET

Atlanta: WAGA – 7pm ET

Chicago: WFLD-TV32 – 5pm CT

Los Angeles: KTTV-TV11 – 6pm PT

