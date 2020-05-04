'We are Equally Wonderful in the Sight of God': Former President George W. Bush Offers Uplifting Message During Pandemic

Former President George W. Bush is encouraging Americans to serve society's most vulnerable and needy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video released over the weekend, Bush said the challenge is to confront fear and loneliness and be creative in helping those who need it most.

A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020

"This is a challenging and solemn time in the life of our nation and world," he said. "The remorseful, invisible enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us....a disease that can quickly take breath and life. Medical professions are risking their own health for the health of others and we're deeply grateful. Officials with every level are setting out the requirements of public health that protect us all...and we all need to do our part."

Bush spoke about the uniqueness during these difficult times where our common understanding of compassion may cause harm to others.

"The disease also threatens broader damage - harm to our sense of safety, security, and community," he said. "The larger challenge we share is to confront an outbreak of fear and loneliness and it is frustrating that many of the normal tools of compassion - a hug and touch can bring the opposite of the good we intend. In this case, we serve our neighbor by separating from them.

We cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation. This requires us to be not only compassionate but creative in our outreach. People across the nation are using the tools of technology and the cause of solidarity. In this time of testing, we need to remember a few things."

He also called on Americans to be sympathetic to the sick and elderly and to set aside our differences during this crisis.

We have faced times of testing before, empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery. Let us remember the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly," Bush added. "In the days to come, it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, ill, and unemployed. Finally, let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat.

"We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together and we are determined to rise," he concluded.

