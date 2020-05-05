While You Were Sleeping: 'Midnight Moms' Movement Rallies a Million Prayers for Exhausted Mothers

A global prayer movement is taking place right now, but you may not have heard of it because it is happening while most people are sleeping.

Midnight Moms Devotional is a movement among mothers to pray for each other through the challenges and beauties of motherhood.

Blogger and author Becky Thompson and her mother, Susan Pitts, run this powerful prayer movement, and they told CBN's "The Prayer Link" they created the page to encourage other moms who feel exhausted, anxious, alone and overwhelmed.

Thompson and her mom created the Midnight Mom check-in after seeing the need for moms to have a place to "land in the middle of the night".

"I noticed that a lot of moms were checking in in the middle of the night. A lot of comments would come in on posts that I had shared at all hours and I thought, 'I have a little baby. I know that I'm up at all hours of the night'," Thompson explained.

That idea developed into the Midnight Mom Devotional Facebook page in 2016. Since then it has grown to more than 900,000 followers and reaches more than a million moms every night.

Susan Pitts, the mom of the mother-daughter duo, believes that having a place where moms can be themselves and vulnerable has been key to their rapid growth.

"I think it's just the vulnerability," she said. "We look for the hidden places in a woman, especially a momma's heart, then we say, 'It's OK.' And then, when we do that, when we pray authentically, with transparency, and are very real, then it flies."

The pair also co-authored The Midnight Mom Devotional to minister to moms who are up in the middle of the night.

COVID-19 has added a new set of challenges for moms. For some, it's working from home with your kids. For others, it's learning how to be the teacher for the first time.

Pitts told CBN's "The Prayer Link" that in light of the pandemic there are unique ways that mothers can be celebrated this Mother's Day.

"Mommas, we are in very strange times, but we are also in a very protected time and it's almost like a nest. It's like the Lord has given us these places where we can be with our families," she said. "I would say in this unique season that there are unique ways to celebrate being a mom and mother on mother's day. I feel like the simple things this year are going to be the most important."

