Why Did Christians Vote for Trump in 2016, and Will They Vote for Him Again in 2020?

Since November 9, 2016, political analysts have been asking themselves how Donald J. Trump pulled off one of the biggest political upsets in American history. And can he do it again in 2020?

As it became clear that Trump had won an overwhelming majority of the Evangelical and Catholic vote in 2016, the question became, "Why did they vote for him?" That's because the prevailing wisdom had been that Trump's vulgarity, divorces, affairs, and scandals would sink is chances of winning over socially conservative Christians.

One strategist who was not at all surprised by Trump's victory is Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of The Faith and Freedom Coalition. Reed says he knows why American Christians took a chance of Donald Trump in 2016, and why they continue to support him today.

In an interview with CBN's Pat Robertson on Tuesday's 700 Club, Reed, author of For God and Country, says he wrote the book primarily as a defense of Christians, who have been accused of being hypocrites frauds and more for supporting Donald Trump.

Reed says Trump's Christian supporters have been vindicated in their choice because Trump has kept his campaign promises to appoint pro-life jurists to the Supreme Court, to move America's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Israel's eternal capital, and much more.

