Colorado Voters Reject Ban on Extreme Late Term Abortions of Viable Unborn Babies

Voters in Colorado defeated a ban on late-term abortions Tuesday.

According to the Denver Post, about 59.2%, rejected Proposition 115 with 83% of the vote counted, while 40.8%, supported it.

The measure would have banned most abortions in the state after 22 weeks - the only exemption being to protect the life of the mother in emergency situations.

Doctors who performed such abortions would have been penalized.

Colorado is one of several states without time limits on when a woman can get an abortion. Pro-lifers in the state had hoped that voters would change that narrative by voting in favor of Prop 115.

"Most states, the vast majority of states have some type of restriction on abortion after viability," Bruce Hausknecht of Focus on the Family told CBN News ahead of the measure's defeat.

He added, "Colorado needs to join the majority of states who recognize that a baby's life at 22 weeks -- capable of experiencing pain, will stick its tongue out, suck its thumb, can recognize its mother's voice. This is not the kind of stage where we should be considering abortion, except where the life of the mother is threatened."

This is the fourth time since 2008 that Colorado voters rejected measures to restrict abortion.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers voted down legislation that would have required physicians to provide medical care to babies who survive an attempted abortion.

