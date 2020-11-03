Election Day 2020: Historic Voter Turnout as America Braces for a Delayed Outcome

Across the country voters are making their voices heard in the 2020 presidential election.

In the final hours of the campaign, a confident President Trump made his case for re-election, blitzing North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania with huge enthusiastic crowds.

"This does not look like a second-place finish," Trump said of the massive turnout of supporters.

The Biden campaign spread out across Ohio and Pennsylvania in the final hours.

"We're gonna win Pennsylvania and we're going to show the world what America stands for," said Biden.

Former President Obama campaigned in Georgia Monday in hopes of turning it blue.



King County election workers Diana Antrim, left, and Jules James, right, collect ballots, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from a drop box at a library in Seattle's White Center neighborhood a week before election day. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

With about 100 million ballots cast before Election Day, Dr. Michael McDonald of the University of Florida told CBN News that record-breaking turnout is expected.

"We're over twice the number of people who voted than in 2016," said McDonald. "I'm thinking we're going to have 160 million people vote in the election. That would be a turnout rate of 67 percent, a turnout rate we haven't seen since 1900."

McDonald also said that while early votes may favor Biden, Trump supporters are more likely to vote today.

"We're gonna have to see that election date vote. That could shift it back towards Trump," explained McDonald.

President Trump insists that the winner should be declared on election night. But McDonald says it could take days to determine a winner.

"We may know something about what's happened and who the president-elect will be with those fast counting states like Florida - if it's decisive enough," he said. "If it comes down to other states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, election officials say it could take three to four days to process them all and we wouldn't get the election results from those states until maybe Friday of this week."

Meanwhile, in anticipation of protests after the election new barriers have been put up around the perimeter of the White House.

That is why Dr. Ed Stetzer of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College says that once this election is finished, the church should take the lead in healing a divided America.

"I hope we'll remember that Jesus is not coming back riding a donkey or an elephant," Stetzer said in an interview with CBN News. "We need to unite the church, build these bridges, get back on mission, show it and share the love of Jesus to a broken and hurting world."