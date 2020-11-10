How Should Christians Respond if Biden Becomes President? Pastor Robert Jeffress Has These Biblical Answers

Robert Jeffress, the senior pastor of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, has written an op-ed published by Fox News in which he asks and answers some tough questions about the recent presidential election. Most importantly – how should Christians respond to projections of Joe Biden winning the election?

After the embrace of pro-life and religious liberty by President Donald Trump's administration, Jeffress reveals what many millions of American evangelical Christians are thinking – that Biden's lead in electoral votes "is a bitter pill to swallow."

Jeffress, 64, a spiritual adviser to President Trump, also gives some spiritual advice to Americans, writing:

"Human governments and rulers change at God's direction and design. Our faith and our salvation lie not in any human ruler, but in the ruler of rulers, the King of kings. We have to remember that even though the occupant of the White House is changing, the One who occupies the throne of Heaven hasn't changed. The fact that God has established authorities means that by obeying the government, we obey God," he continued.

At this time, CBN News is waiting for the electoral process to reach its full legal conclusion. Just like during the disputed result between Al Gore and George Bush, this 2020 race is currently being battled in the courts, and the Electoral College will not officially select the next president until it votes on December 14.

Whoever officially becomes America's next president, the First Baptist Dallas senior pastor also refers to a couple of Bible passages from the New Testament, including Romans 13:1.

The Apostle Paul writing to the church in Rome reminds Christians to obey the government, no matter who is in charge. "Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God."

In his letter to Timothy as recorded in 1 Timothy 2:1-2, Paul specifies that we should pray for our leaders.

"I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness."

Jeffress also emphasizes to Christians that it's always easier to pray for the candidate of their choice. However, when the other candidate wins the election, we as Christians must pray for them just as fervently.

He also notes in his op-ed that Paul's command applies here just the same. During Paul's lifetime, believers were to be praying for Nero, who as emperor later blamed Christians for the Great Fire of Rome in 64 AD, and sent many of their brothers and sisters in Christ to their deaths in the amphitheater.

"Here is our chance to show that Christians are not hypocrites," Jeffress wrote. "We serve a God who remains on His throne, sovereignly reigning over every square inch of this vast universe. We serve a God who loves us and will never leave or forsake us. And now we have the chance to show the consistency and constancy of our Christian witness to this world."

Jeffress reminds all Americans to pray for the next president, no matter what. He believes the race is settled already, saying, "When Joe Biden becomes president, we should commend him for the things he does right. We should condemn the things he does wrong. And above all, we must pray fervently for our president," he wrote.

