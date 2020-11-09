Influential DC-Area Evangelical Leader Bishop Harry Jackson Jr. Passes Away

Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., senior pastor with Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland passed away Monday morning.

CBN News learned of Jackson's passing from some of his closest friends, including Alveda King - niece of Dr. Martin Luther King.

A statement from the church reads: "It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020. Information about the memorial service will be forthcoming. Please pray for the Jackson family's comfort and respect their right to privacy at this time."

The bishop was the founder and chairman of the High Impact Leadership Coalition (HILC) which educates and empowers church leaders on ways to improve their communities.

He wrote several books including High Impact African American Churches, which was co-authored with George Barna, and was nominated in 2005 for the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association's Gold Medallion award.

His latest book, You Were Born for More, was published in 2013.

Bishop Jackson was a fierce advocate of faith and biblical principles in the political realm - often appearing on cable news and Christian television shows - including CBN News and The 700 Club.

Jackson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Williams College, then went on to receive a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Bishop Jackson was an evangelical adviser to President Trump and was invited to the White House on numerous occasions. Here's a link to a prayer he prayed while joining President Trump at the beginning of the pandemic.

And here's a look at one of his appearances on CBN News in 2019 after another visit to the White House with inner-city faith leaders.

Please continue to keep Bishop Jackson's family in your prayers during this difficult time.

