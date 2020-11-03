Democrat Gary Peters Wins Reelection in Michigan After Tight Senate Race

Gary Peters (D) has defeated his Republican challenger John James and won reelection to the US Senate from Michigan

James, a young African-American military veteran, narrowly lost to incumbent Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

Peters and James battled in a state where COVID regulations and the behavior of Michigan's Democrat governor have rankled conservative and independent voters.

"This whole race started on my knees. This whole thing started with praying for wisdom asking the Lord to not necessarily make my path easy, but to make it clear. He's absolutely done that," James told CBN News in 2018.

Michigan is a key battleground state for control in the Senate and the White House. The Associated Press is reporting that former vice president Joe Biden has won Michigan.