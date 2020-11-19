The 'Slanted' Media: Veteran Journalist Sharyl Attkisson Reveals Truth About Bias in America's Newsrooms

In this era of fake news and social media censorship, no wonder Americans have little trust in mainstream media.

Sharyl Attkisson is a veteran journalist, former CBS investigative reporter and host of the Sunday morning program Full Measure.

Her new book is called Slanted: How the News Media Taught us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism.

On this week's episode of the CBN News Channel program The Global Lane, Attkisson explains how she was ostracized by The New York Times for her reporting about the COVID-19 pandemic. She also reveals how American journalists are showing bias by advancing political narratives in their reporting about President Donald Trump and others.

"It's almost like there's no longer any pretense of hiding it," Attkisson explained.

