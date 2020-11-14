Huge Crowd of Trump Supporters Gather in DC for 'Million MAGA March'

Tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters are marching in Washington DC today to protest election results and claims of voter fraud.

The president and his motorcade drove past crowds of participants, many were holding flags and signs saying "Stop the Fraud" and "Best Prez Ever." Then supporters chanted "Four More Years!"

President Donald J Trump just drove by at the Million Maga March!!! pic.twitter.com/kAb7p7t7is — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

"The Million Maga March will be the greatest Trump rally in history," the group tweeted. "We demand a transparent election process, free of fraudulent ballots."

TODAY IS THE DAY The Million Maga March will be the greatest Trump rally in history. We demand a transparent election process, free of fraudulent ballots. We stand with President Donald J Trump in his fight for freedom against crooked D.C. bureaucrats! #MMM pic.twitter.com/3bn4jd8Ofj — Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 14, 2020

Trump tweeted on Friday, "Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello."

Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello. This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)., Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX), and many others are expected to make a speech.

