'Watch TV' Instead: CDC Offers Thanksgiving COVID Safety 'Tips'

With a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, government officials who have grown comfortable making lifestyle recommendations issued some interesting thoughts ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a URL for “daily life coping” with the coronavirus, and with a major family-oriented holiday just around the corner, they apparently felt the need to instruct Americans on how to — and how not to — celebrate.

“Make your celebration safer” the post begins. “Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils” it continues. Of course, they urge people to wear masks and to “safely store your mask while eating and drinking.”

They also urge people to use alternative methods to celebrate, like hosting a virtual dinner and “watching television” or “find a fun game” to play, rather than having people over.

The recommendations come on the heels of the CDC updating its stance on the effectiveness of masks once again, now telling people they are effective for both reducing “emission of virus-laden droplets” as well as helping to reduce “inhalation of these droplets by the wearer.”

This is a departure from earlier information released by the CDC that said it was only helpful to wear the mask if you were sick in order to keep your own droplets at bay.

One of former Vice President Joe Biden’s new “COVID advisers,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, has warned that, because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, he is advising a possible national lockdown of 4-6 weeks.

