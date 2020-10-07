Another Top Trump Aide Tests Positive for COVID; VP Pence and Sen. Harris Ready to Debate Tonight

The COVID-19 outbreak connected to the White House is growing as another key advisor to the president and a top military leader are the latest to be infected with the virus.

Tuesday workers in hazmat suits could be seen spraying disinfectant as the coronavirus continues to spread as White House staff members were told to stay home.

The move comes after Trump aide Stephen Miller confirmed he tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine.

Miller joins a list of more than 20 people who have been at the White House over the past 10 days now infected, including a presidential valet and the aide who carries the nuclear codes.

Admiral Charles Ray, Vice Chairman of the Coast Guard is also on that list. Several members of the military's Joint Chiefs are reportedly self-quarantining after Ray's positive result.

It is not clear where Ray became infected, but he attended an event at the White House a week ago last Sunday.

A Pentagon spokesman said the spread of the virus poses no national security threat saying, "There is no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the US armed forces."

Back at the White House after three days at Walter Reed Medical Center, the President is recuperating.

His physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement that the President "reports no symptoms" and "continues to do extremely well."

The White House outbreak raises questions about the second debate next week between President Trump and Joe Biden.

The former vice president said Tuesday the debate should be called off if Trump is still infected but says he will move forward with guidance from health experts.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are set to square off for their only debate in Utah Wednesday night.

The two will be more than 12 feet apart with a plexiglass divider beside each speaker. The Pence team originally objected to two dividers, but later agreed to drop the objection if it made Sen. Harris feel safer.



"We're looking very much forward to the vice-presidential debate," said Pence. "The stakes in this election have never been higher."

Harris said during an appearance on Hillary Clinton's podcast, "I guess the biggest thing - just to be candid with you - is to be prepared for what is, I think, very likely to be a series of untruths."

Meanwhile, President Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail and says he is ready for next week's presidential debate in Miami.



