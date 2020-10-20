CA Accused of 'Ridiculous' Limits on Family Holiday Parties, Like Whisper-Singing with Masks On

While there's no place like home for the holidays, this year's home-based holiday parties won't be anything like the ones of the past, especially in California.

California officials are trying to police family celebrations during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The state's strict new coronavirus rules have now been issued for holiday gatherings, and here are a few of the shocking highlights.

The requirements for attending a gathering include:

No more than three households can assemble at a time.

The host should collect the names and contact information of all attendees.

All gatherings must be outdoors with guests limiting their time indoors.

Seating shall be at least 6 feet apart in all directions between members of different households.

Face coverings are mandatory, unless eating or drinking but must be put back on afterward.

Gatherings should be two hours or less.

Some of the guidelines about families making noise are especially worth noting. They warn against "Singing, chanting, shouting, and physical exertion" because those activities can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission through the air. The document states:

"Because of this, singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged, but if they occur, the following rules and recommendations apply: All people who are singing or chanting should wear a face covering at all times while singing or chanting, including anyone who is leading a song or chant... People who are singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice). Instrumental music is allowed..."

To read the full list of requirements, click here.

Many citizens opposing Gov. Gavin Newsom's extreme COVID policies took to social media to voice their frustration.

Liz Wheeler wrote on Twitter, "You thought Elf on the Shelf was creepy? That elf doesn't have anything on Tyrant King Gavin."

You thought Elf on the Shelf was creepy? That elf doesn't have anything on Tyrant King Gavin. Subscribe to my new YouTube channel so you don't miss a single video: https://t.co/7AjXufRivZ pic.twitter.com/VKzSdXGs8R — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 19, 2020

User Aubrey Huff even doubted the reality of the new requirements. "Is this real life? This is so beyond ridiculous that even your most heralded sheep will think this is crazy @GavinNewsom."

Is this real life? This is so beyond ridiculous that even your most heralded sheep will think this is crazy @GavinNewsom. https://t.co/VqRk6Kff4G — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) October 17, 2020

And @amuse wrote, "The World Health Organization is asking governments to end lockdowns, but @GavinNewsom is ignoring the science and instituting new Orwellian lockdown restrictions limiting gatherings to 3 families lasting 2 hours or less with a strict prohibition on singing?!?!?"

The World Health Organization is asking governments to end lockdowns, but @GavinNewsom is ignoring the science and instituting new orwellian lockdown restrictions limiting gatherings to 3 families lasting 2 hours or less with a strict prohibition on singing?!?!? — @amuse (@amuse) October 17, 2020

SaveCalifornia.com, an organization that supports religious freedom, is putting Newsom on trial for his radical restrictions on Oct. 21 at Sutter County Courthouse in Yuba City.

Can you join us in #yubacity Weds Oct 21 @ 8:30am? If not, watch @savecalifornia LIVE on Instagram & Facebook for updates before, during & after the Newsom #tyranny trial. What's the case about? See https://t.co/qBnoq9PlTG #RecallGavin2020 #savecalifornia pic.twitter.com/1CyOk6HEmv — SaveCalifornia.com (@savecalifornia) October 20, 2020

California Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R) said a complaint has been filed against Newsom requesting a permanent injunction against all of the unlawful orders he has imposed against state residents.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories