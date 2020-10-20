Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

CA Accused of 'Ridiculous' Limits on Family Holiday Parties, Like Whisper-Singing with Masks On

10-20-2020
CBN News
This July 23, 2019 photo shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

While there's no place like home for the holidays, this year's home-based holiday parties won't be anything like the ones of the past, especially in California.

California officials are trying to police family celebrations during the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The state's strict new coronavirus rules have now been issued for holiday gatherings, and here are a few of the shocking highlights.

The requirements for attending a gathering include:

  • No more than three households can assemble at a time.
  • The host should collect the names and contact information of all attendees.
  • All gatherings must be outdoors with guests limiting their time indoors.
  • Seating shall be at least 6 feet apart in all directions between members of different households.
  • Face coverings are mandatory, unless eating or drinking but must be put back on afterward.
  • Gatherings should be two hours or less.

Some of the guidelines about families making noise are especially worth noting. They warn against "Singing, chanting, shouting, and physical exertion" because those activities can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission through the air. The document states:

"Because of this, singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged, but if they occur, the following rules and recommendations apply: All people who are singing or chanting should wear a face covering at all times while singing or chanting, including anyone who is leading a song or chant... People who are singing or chanting are strongly encouraged to do so quietly (at or below the volume of a normal speaking voice). Instrumental music is allowed..." 

To read the full list of requirements, click here.

Many citizens opposing Gov. Gavin Newsom's extreme COVID policies took to social media to voice their frustration.

Liz Wheeler wrote on Twitter, "You thought Elf on the Shelf was creepy? That elf doesn't have anything on Tyrant King Gavin." 

User Aubrey Huff even doubted the reality of the new requirements. "Is this real life? This is so beyond ridiculous that even your most heralded sheep will think this is crazy @GavinNewsom."

And @amuse wrote, "The World Health Organization is asking governments to end lockdowns, but @GavinNewsom is ignoring the science and instituting new Orwellian lockdown restrictions limiting gatherings to 3 families lasting 2 hours or less with a strict prohibition on singing?!?!?" 

SaveCalifornia.com, an organization that supports religious freedom, is putting Newsom on trial for his radical restrictions on Oct. 21 at Sutter County Courthouse in Yuba City.  

California Assemblymember Kevin Kiley (R) said a complaint has been filed against Newsom requesting a permanent injunction against all of the unlawful orders he has imposed against state residents. 

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.

Faith

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories