So many conservative sources on social media are getting censored so much right now, it’s making their allies in the US Senate wonder if there’s something that can be done to stop the censoring.

Facebook recently censored an online advertisement put out by the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, although each fact in it can be proven.

The ad has lines like, “Biden and Harris support abortion up to the moment of birth, all at taxpayer expense. And they promise to nominate only pro-abortion judges.”

Silencing Pro-Life Voices

Susan B. Anthony List’s Mallory Quigley told CBN News, “This is an incredibly important time when we need to be reaching voters in swing states. And so we were frustrated to see the abortion lobby get an assist from Big Tech.”

Quigley complained it’s one of numerous examples of that, saying, “They have done their absolute hardest to silence pro-life voices.”

And now it’s expanded to the presidential campaign according to Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center.

“We’ve analyzed and we’ve documented how 260 different users on Facebook and Twitter have had their posts about Biden scrubbed from social media,” Bozell said.

Suppressed: 65 (Trump) to 0 (Biden)

And Bozell said his organization has counted more than five dozen times Twitter and Facebook have gone after Trump’s social media posts, but none of Biden’s.

“65 times Trump has been suppressed, has been censored by Twitter and Facebook, and zero for Biden. That’s 65 to nothing!” Bozell exclaimed.

Now Facebook and Twitter have censored a major newspaper’s stories of possible corruption involving Ukraine, Hunter Biden, and maybe his father, Joe.

Censoring America’s 4th Largest Paper

“This marks the first time Big Tech has ever directly tried to censor major media companies,” said Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. “The New York Post has the fourth-highest circulation of any newspaper in America.”

Cruz sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee which wants Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to appear soon to answer questions for their actions.

“They can silence anyone and everyone who dares report on any facts, any news inconsistent with the desires of the Big Tech billionaires,” said Cruz on a media call Monday.

Conservatives Overreacting?

Chris Lewis of the Public Knowledge Group thinks conservatives are overreacting.

“Most studies that I’ve seen, they don’t point to any kind of conservative bias,” Lewis said on CBN’s Faith Nation. “In fact, on Facebook the articles that are shared the most daily – there are reports on this – they come from largely conservative media.”

But LifeNews.com says it’s certainly been abused by pro-choice so-called “fact-checkers” used by the media platforms.

Labeled ‘False & Misleading,’ Which Happens to Be False & Misleading

LifeNews’ Steven Ertelt explained, “So our pro-life news stories are slapped with this big warning saying they’re false and misleading, which is of itself false and misleading.”

He and Quigley both commented they’ve never seen their pro-choice adversaries censored by the media platforms.

This suppressing is such a major matter because of how much Big Tech platforms now dominate American communication.

‘Single Greatest Threat to Free Speech’

Quigley insisted, “Social media is a battlefield where pro-life people need to be engaged.”

Cruz said of the censoring, “This poses the single greatest threat to free speech in America today. It poses the single greatest threat to democracy.”

The Twitter and Facebook heads will have a chance to come voluntarily before the Senate Judiciary Committee before they’re subpoenaed to appear.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories