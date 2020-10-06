Facebook, Twitter Censor Trump Post Comparing COVID with the Flu

The social media giants Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday censored President Trump's post and tweet, comparing COVID-19 and the flu.

Facebook removed Trump's post in which he claimed COVID-19 is less deadly "in most populations" than the flu.

The President wrote on Twitter: "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Twitter left the President's tweet in place, but added the following disclaimer:

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the disclaimer read.

Axios reports Facebook has been criticized for not removing posts that violate community guidelines in a timely manner, yet the company took swift action when Trump posted information about the virus that "could contribute to imminent physical harm." Twitter took action about 30 minutes later.

A Facebook spokesperson told Axios, "We remove incorrect information about the severity of COVID-19, and have now removed this post."

A Twitter spokesman also told the website: "We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy by making misleading health claims about COVID-19. As is standard with this public interest notice, engagements with the Tweet will be significantly limited."

The President's social media posts came after he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent three days at the Walter Reed Medical Center. While reportedly still contagious, he will continue his recovery at the White House, where he will be cared for 24/7 by a team of doctors and nurses.

Out of 7.4 million cases in the US, COVID-19 has killed almost 210,000 Americans this year, according to the CDC. For comparison, the CDC's website estimates 24,000 to 62,000 have died during the most recent flu season, out of 39 million to 56 million people who were sick from it.

