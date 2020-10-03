FreedomWorks to Host 'Get Well Soon Mr. President' Prayer Vigil at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

The advocacy group FreedomWorks is hosting a "Get Well Soon Mr. President" prayer vigil for Trump at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD on Saturday.

FreedomWorks activists from around the country will gather to lift up our nation's leader who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

President Trump arrived at the hospital on Friday and is reportedly "doing very well" as doctors continue to closely monitor his health condition.

Activists, who were originally in Washington DC for a training event, organized the prayer vigil to show their support for the president in hopes of a quick recovery.

Our activist are making signs for our “Get Well Soon Mr. President” Rally that will take place later this evening showing our support for @realDonaldTrump #ampFW pic.twitter.com/rGXyVVZhnd — Parissa Sedghi (@psedghi) October 3, 2020

FreedomWorks is expecting 80-100 participants at the event which will take place outside gate 2 on Wisconsin Avenue at 7:15 p.m. EST.

Peter Vicenzi, FreedomWorks Director of Communications told CBN News that the group is overjoyed at the opportunity to unite and pray for the president.

"It means a lot to us. We need to really be there for the president. He's made a difference in a lot of the activists' lives. We want to make sure he knows that we're there for him."

