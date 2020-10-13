Greg Laurie Returning to Church Sunday, Credits Power of Prayer for His COVID Recovery

Nearly two weeks after coming down with COVID-19, Harvest Christian Fellowship Senior Pastor Greg Laurie has announced he'll be returning to the pulpit on Sunday.

In a video message posted to Facebook late Friday, the 67-year-old pastor said he has completed 10 days of quarantine and expects to deliver a sermon at the church on Oct. 18.

"I'm happy to report that I'm doing great and feel great," Laurie said. "I attribute that to so many people praying. Let's remember to continue to pray for all of those infected with the coronavirus that they have a quick and complete recovery."

"My symptoms were never that bad and thank God for that," Laurie said in his video message. Laurie has said he experienced mild symptoms from the virus, including fatigue, aches, pain and difficulty tasting food.

His diagnosis also came following his attendance at the Prayer March on the Mall on Sept. 26 with Vice President Mike Pence and evangelist Franklin Graham. Laurie did wear a mask at the gathering and other outlets report he was tested for coronavirus before visiting the White House later that afternoon.

The well-known evangelical leader didn't let his time in isolation stop him from sharing the Gospel. He remained active on social media and involved in Sunday service at Harvest.

Last Sunday's message titled, "Is Coronavirus a Sign of the End Times?" included a special introduction from Laurie recorded in quarantine.

In a video sent to CBN News at the start of his quarantine, he said he was "experiencing boredom" and said, "I just want to get out again doing what I'm called to do."

Harvest Christian Fellowship has locations in Riverside and Irvine, California and Maui, Hawaii