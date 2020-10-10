Group of Girls Raises $1K With Lemonade Stand, Gave Earnings to Wisconsin Woman Battling Breast Cancer

Three girls from Northeast Wisconsin turned a simple action into a gesture of kindness after earning money through a lemonade stand.

Over the summer, Ruth Krause, Anna Krause, and their friend Noelle Manning raised $1,000 by selling lemonade - but the girls wanted to do something exceptional with their earnings.

They gave those hard-earned dollars to a woman who was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Linda Sharp from Suamico said she is keeping a positive outlook since her diagnosis.

"Saying lots of words of affirmation, thinking positive thoughts, putting positive things up around my house," Sharp said.

Despite certain setbacks and challenges from the coronavirus pandemic, she continues to receive support from those around her.

"There's delays and different things that happen during the pandemic, and then of course you can't get together with your friends as you normally would and you sometimes need that support, but luckily I've been getting a lot of support through cards," Sharp added.

And the heartwarming gift from this group of girls made a powerful impact.

"Because of COVID, we were really bored so we decided to start off with a lemonade stand, but then we realized we could really make a difference in someone's life," Ruth said.

Her sister Anna was surprised by the amount of money they earned by simply selling lemonade.

"Pretty amazing how we conquered that much and how we got that much money," Anna explained.

Most of all, the girls want people to know that giving to others - even in a small way - can be a beacon that brightens their day.

"I want people to learn that a small act of kindness can go a long way," Noelle added.

Sharp noted how important it is to stay connected with others.

"I found out that so many people who actually went through it that I had no idea, that they probably went through it by themselves, so I think reaching out to other people is a really big deal," she said.

