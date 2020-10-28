Hillsong Church Launching New Site in Atlanta in 2021 with Husband & Wife Team

Atlanta, Georgia will be the site of a new Hillsong Church led by Toni and Sam Collier, who couldn't be more excited about their new venture.
"I think one of the things I'm most excited about is that when people walk into the four walls of Hillsong Atlanta, they will feel Hillsong," Toni explained. "They will feel a family, they will feel united. And then of course they're going to feel Atlanta."
"It's going to be great. People are going to learn, they're going to grow," she added. "They're going to interface with new cultures and it's going to be a beautiful thing."
The husband and wife team says the new journey will begin early next year, however, an official date has not been released.
"We're not only just dreaming about this...we are working towards this," Toni said. "We are going to build this right here in Atlanta and we just hope that you walk through our doors and you will feel that deep in your souls and you also continue to hear the words 'Welcome Home'."
Sam told the Christian Post that the mission of Hillsong is to "reach and influence the world by building a large Christ-centered, Bible-based church, changing mindsets and empowering people to lead and impact in every sphere of life."
Prior to launching Hillsong Atlanta, Sam served at North Point Community Church in Atlanta which is led by Andy Stanley. Toni has worked as a host and consultant with North Point Ministries, also founded by Stanley.
The Collier's recognize there may be challenges with opening the Atlanta site during a pandemic, but they are looking forward to the "uniqueness of the day."
"I think the pandemic has caused us to question everything about how we do church," Sam said. "When your physical gatherings are pulled away, what does it mean to really be a church? Is it the physical body in one place, or is it relationships, discipleship, and community? I think it's caused us to go back to the basics. It's forced us to say, 'Let's build this foundation right'."
