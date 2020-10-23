Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Associate Says Joe Biden Lied About Emails, and He Was There

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, will be providing documents to a Senate committee and speaking with them.

Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said they had sent letters to five other individuals, including attorneys for Hunter Biden, requesting documents to investigate and validate the authenticity of recently publicly released emails involving the Biden family's international financial entanglements.

Bobulinski, a retired Navy lieutenant, is the first to agree to an interview and says he has no political axe to grind, noting his previous campaign contributions to Democrats.

He claims that the Biden family used their name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities, including some in communist China.

"The Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI, they were looking at this as a political or influence investment," he said. "Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening."

Speaking before the debate last night, Bobulinski said Joe Biden's claim about never talking with Hunter about his international business dealings is false.

"I've seen firsthand that that's not true, because it wasn't just Hunter's business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line," he said.

Bobulinski said he was in a 2017 meeting, along with Joe Biden, about the family's business plans.

"On numerous occasions it was made clear to me that Joe Biden's involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face," he said. "In fact, I was advised by Gillian Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden's involvement secret."

Despite claims that the Hunter Biden story is from Russia, the director of national intelligence says there's no evidence of a foreign disinformation campaign.

The Biden campaign has denied the story.