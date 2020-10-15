'Digital Civil War': Media and Big Tech Suppress Major News Story with Damaging Email on Biden

A bombshell story that could have a major impact on the presidential race is being suppressed by the mainstream media and by big tech censors.



The New York Post Wednesday produced emails showing Joe Biden's son Hunter appears to have introduced the then Vice-President Biden to a Ukrainian energy executive.

An April 2015 email reads in part, "Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spen(d) some time together."

Vice President Biden and Hunter have stated repeatedly that he had no involvement in his son's foreign business dealings and they have allegedly never even discussed them.

When ABC News asked Hunter Biden last year if he and his father ever discussed Ukraine, Hunter Biden said, "No, the only discussion was after a news account. There's no 'but' to this. No, not in any way. Dad said, 'I hope you know what you're doing' and I said, 'I do' and that was the end of our discussion."

Campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday, President Trump said, "Joe Biden has been blatantly lying about his involvement in his son's corrupt business dealings and this is a big smoking gun."

The Biden campaign denies the allegation.

When New York Post editor Sohrab Ahamri tried to post the story on Twitter, his tweet was blocked. He called it "... a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war."

This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war. I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden. pic.twitter.com/BKNQmAG19H — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 14, 2020

And White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany claims Twitter locked her account until she deletes a tweet about the New York Post's Hunter Biden report.

She told Fox News, "They essentially have me at gunpoint and said unless you delete a news story by the New York Post I cannot regain access to my account."

Facebook also suppressed the story by limiting its distribution.



Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later admitted Twitter's handling of the story "was not great."

Senator Josh Hawley tweeted that Dorsey's statement is "a joke," and Hawley wants the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter to appear before a Senate subcommittee.

.@Twitter @jack this is not nearly good enough. In fact, it’s a joke. It’s downright insulting. I will ask you - and @Facebook - to give an explanation UNDER OATH to the Senate subcommittee I chair. These are potential violations of election law, and that’s a crime https://t.co/Rylva8UJv9 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 15, 2020

Even House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is calling out Twitter for censoring an official government tweet. "Twitter censors the United States House of Representatives but not propaganda from Communist China and Iran. Let that sink in," Scalise said on Thursday.

Twitter censored our last link! So, we put the article on @Jim_Jordan's website. Nice try, @jack. But, we won't stop. Click, share, and RT!https://t.co/DwJTdvqbUB — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 15, 2020

It's not just big tech blocking the story. Sen. Ron Johnson called the mainstream media boycott of the story "astounding" and told Hannity he believes this is only the tip of the iceberg of the corruption in the Biden family.

"What Hunter Biden had going for him was his last name, and he traded that last name, as did other members of the Biden family, to make millions of dollars," Johnson said.

A Senate committee is now trying to verify the contents of the computer hard drive that contained those emails and is believed to belong to Hunter Biden.

We could hear something from both candidates on the subject tonight as they are each having dueling town halls on different networks. The question remains whether a journalist will even ask the question.

