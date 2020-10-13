On the Campaign Trail, Biden Blasts Trump as 'Reckless', the President Says He's 'Energized' by Prayers

With three weeks until Election Day, President Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, are hitting the campaign trail hard this week.

The president was back in his home state of Florida late Monday night for his first campaign rally since contracting COVID-19.

"I am so energized by your prayers and humbled by your support," Trump told the crowd gathered in Sanford, FL. "We've had such incredible support and here we are."

Trump used the stage to tout his appointment of three judges to the Supreme Court, including the most recent selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

"But who would have thought, we're on number three? You know, other presidents have never had any," the president remarked. "I will say this: it's driving them crazy," he said of his critics.

Eleven days after testing positive for the virus, the president's doctor releasing a memo saying he's not infectious anymore and tested negative on consecutive days for the coronavirus.

Trump's Florida rally, packed with thousands of people, was his first stop this week that will include events in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

It's a much different campaign scene for his rival, Joe Biden, who was out in Toledo, Ohio, the same day holding a drive-in rally.

Attendees there chose to sit in their cars as the former vice president accused the incumbent of acting irresponsible.

"His reckless personal conduct since his diagnosis has been unconscionable," argued Biden.

The latest ABC polls show Trump trailing Biden by 12 points. But many Americans are distrustful of the polls since they were wrong in the Trump-Clinton contest of 2016.

Despite concerns over the pandemic, Americans across the country are already voting.

In Columbus, Georgia, thousands of people stood in long lines for hours to vote.

"I got up at 5:15 this morning, got me a cup of coffee, I came out here and the line was getting progressively longer," said one voter.

The latest numbers show more than 10 million people in 45 states and our nation's capital have already cast their ballots in early voting.