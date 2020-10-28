Pregnant Sadie Robertson Huff Hospitalized Due to COVID-19 Complications

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is recovering at home now after having been admitted to the hospital with complications from a COVID-19 infection.

The news comes after a recent announcement on Oct. 4 that she and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting their first child together.

The mother-to-be shared a little about her journey in an Instagram post Monday explaining how she became very ill and experienced "wild" symptoms.

She wrote, "I'm not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences COVID differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I've definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well."

Robertson also said during the sickness, she's relied on her faith more than ever.

"I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moments of this sickness," she said. "I'm thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my family's heart goes out to everyone suffering with COVID."

There was another piece of news in the post, with Sadie noting her mother Korie Robertson and sister Bella Robertson also tested positive for COVID-19. The three of them will be discussing their experiences on her "WHOA That's Good Podcast" on Wednesday.

"Feels strange to announce that you're sick when there are so many around the world suffering with so much right now," Korie Robertson wrote in an Instagram post. "But we've always been really open about our life with you and have always appreciated your kind words and prayers for our family."