Report: US Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Assist Nearly 2 Million with Vital Supplies, Services

New data reveals that pro-life pregnancy centers are greatly needed and the services they provide have a significant impact on mothers and their children.

The report, "Pregnancy Centers Stand the Test of Time," was derived from information collected through a nationwide survey that was submitted by the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) and multiple pregnancy center networks.

The results of the survey show that nearly two million people were served in 2019 at 2,700 pro-life pregnancy centers nationwide, which cost close to $270 million.

Essential services provided included:

Distribution of 732,000 pregnancy tests

Over 486,000 free ultrasounds were performed

160,200 STD/STI tests were provided

More than 291,000 clients participated in parenting and prenatal education classes

Over 21,000 clients received support after having an abortion

More than one million packs of diapers were distributed

Over two million baby outfits were passed out

And the report illustrates the important role that staff members and volunteers have in the operation of pregnancy centers.

68,832 workers serve at pregnancy centers, including nearly 3,800 licensed medical professionals

Eight in 10 (53,855) of these workers are volunteers, including more than 6,400 licensed medical providers

More than 10,000 licensed healthcare workers provide assistance

To read the full summary results, click here.

The pro-life advocacy organization Live Action shared additional statistics that highlight the indisputable value of pregnancy centers and the opportunities they offer families.

In 2019, Pregnancy Resource Centers: Served 1.85M people Provided $267M in free services Carried out 486,213 ultrasounds Gave parenting courses to 313,328 Provided 1,290,079 packs of diapers Supplied 2,033,513 baby outfits Not a single PRC is run by a "pro-choice" activist — Live Action (@LiveAction) October 21, 2020

"Pregnancy centers exist to serve and support mothers in the courageous decision to give their children life, even under the most difficult circumstances," said Chuck Donovan, president of the Charlotte Lozier Institute. "This report calculates the impact of their mission of love in concrete terms. All Americans benefit from these resources in communities everywhere across our national landscape."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories