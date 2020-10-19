'The Joy of Salvation': More Signs of Revival as Hundreds Choose Christ from Kansas City to Pittsburgh

Hundreds of people encountered the power of God this weekend with many choosing Christ for the first time from Missouri to Pennsylvania during the ongoing "Let Us Worship" revival tour led by worship evangelist Sean Feucht.

The Holy Spirit was moving at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday where hundreds of worshippers came out to experience "the joy of salvation."

"So many ran to the altar in the park tonight in Kansas City to come to Jesus!! I could not stop weeping! So many salvations in the park. Racial healing, hope restored, joy ignited!!! Keep doing it God!"

Even the all the twitter trolls can’t keep the joy down tonight in KC!!!!!!!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/alX6Pm6PKN — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 18, 2020

People from different walks of life embraced each other and lifted their hands toward Heaven in prayer.

Feucht wrote on Twitter, "God lit a fire in our hearts in Kansas City last night! So many salvations, healings and baptisms!"

God lit a fire in our hearts in Kansas City last night! So many salvations, healings and baptisms!#LetUsWorship https://t.co/l8nm4dMjbo — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 18, 2020

Attendee Brian Tichenor told KCTV News, "We are tired of the crime, the violence, and everything that's going on. Everybody is against everybody, and let's just come together and worship together."

"In seasons like this, where America is being fractured and pulled apart, this is the season that we really need the church to rise up and become a solution and answer of hope," he added.

Feucht and his team then brought their worship revival to Schenley Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday where hundreds of "burning hearts" came to Christ.

Despite the frigid temperature, the brokenhearted continued to be baptized throughout the evening - then rejoiced in their restoration.

"The sky was lit up last night with burning hearts ALIVE with hope and joy! Several deaf ears opened, suicide was broken, and incredible salvations! Then baptisms took over when it was 45 degrees out. You KNOW this is a move of God!!"

People of all ages, races, and backgrounds continue to come out and seek God during Feucht's worship events. These souls are hungry for the Gospel and have chosen to replace fear with faith and prayer. As the Bible says in 2 Timothy 1:17, "For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and discipline."

Feucht will bring his Let Us Worship event to the National Mall in Washington, DC on Oct. 25 to continue sharing the Gospel in pursuit of a nationwide spiritual awakening.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories