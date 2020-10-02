The 'Weaponization' of Weather: Meteorologist Joe Bastardi Challenges the 'Phony' Climate War

What if climate change is naturally occurring and cyclical? What if trillions of dollars will be spent to accomplish nothing? What if the real agenda is not about science, climate, and weather, but simply uses this as a tool to disrupt and destroy the foundational concepts of one nation, under God, that have led to the greatest quality of life and liberty the world has ever known?

At 65, Joe Bastardi is one of the most experienced meteorologists in the world today. His knowledge of past major events puts into perspective the extreme weather events seen today, that are nothing new, and in fact, not as severe as before. In a new book, The Weaponization of Weather in The Phony Climate War, Bastardi goes in-depth to document naturally occurring climate and weather events to question those whose agenda it is to weaponize each weather event for the pursuit of a political and social aim.

Pat Robertson talks with meteorologist Joe Bastardi about his book, The Weaponization of Weather in the Phony Climate War, on Monday's 700 Club.

Of course, the climate is changing, and with the many natural influencers constantly in play, it always will. Thanks to an ever-fluctuating level of activity in the large natural drivers that have always controlled it, such as our Sun, the oceans, stochastic events, and the very design of the system itself, climate change is natural. "A single attribution to man as the climate control knob in the face of this is questionable, if not a stretch. The reader should at least look at the ideas presented here," said Bastardi.

Joe understands the fear today, given what has been nothing short of public indoctrination. His new book offers an environmentally friendly and inexpensive solution to alleviate those fears, that will not destroy the economic lifeline of this nation as the Green New Deal surely will. It begins with removing the fear that has been pushed to create what is becoming irrational panic, especially with our young.

