'This Is a Move of God!' Hungry Souls Climb TX Mountain, Hit the Steps of a Courthouse Just to Praise Jesus

Hearts were filled with the Holy Spirit last weekend in Texas as thousands of people joined praise leader Sean Feucht and his team at the latest stops on their nationwide "Let Us Worship" tour.

The Texas leg of the tour started on Friday in Fort Worth where hungry souls were "running to the altar" to receive salvation and entrust their lives to Jesus.

Feucht wrote on Twitter, "A little kid came up to me with big eyes and said 'This is a move of God!' I said YES IT IS!!"

PEOPLE RUNNING TO THE ALTAR IN TEXAS TONIGHT! Hundreds of salvations, radical healings, deliverance, baptisms in a truck! A little kid came up to me with big eyes and said “This is a move of God!” I said YES IT IS!! See you in the morning Dallas!!! #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/TPI40iSNOH — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 3, 2020

Dr. Charles Karuku with International Outreach Church said the number of people baptized during the event "kept going on and on and on. Worship was unstoppable."

Feucht, Dr. Karuku, and a flood of worshippers united for a pro-life march on Saturday, where they prayed for an end to abortion in front of the federal courthouse in Dallas where the landmark Roe v Wade abortion case was filed.

On the steps of the federal courthouse in Dallas where Roe V Wade was signed into law. The blood of Jesus speaks a better word! #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/RxftQmkNq7 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 3, 2020

"I feel the Spirit of the Lord in front of this building calling parents to adopt," Feucht said to the crowd. "We're going to take on those babies. We're going to adopt those children and they're going to be raised up as revivalists."

Then, more than 5,000 worshippers ascended to the top of a mountain to seek God at the 77-foot Empty Cross in Kerrville, TX.

More than 5000 worshippers climbed a hill next to a 77ft tall empty cross to worship Jesus in heart of Texas tonight! God is flipping the script on 2020 in America.#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/JzO7MvWm49 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 5, 2020

Baptisms were abounding as men, women, and children rejoiced together in the name of Jesus.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, people have been flocking to these outdoor events throughout the summer. They are all willing to take a risk for the same reasoning - to worship Jesus Christ together while standing for religious freedom and revival.

"What God's doing - it's grassroots, it's wild," Feucht said. "It doesn't have to be pretty. It doesn't have to be three fast and three slow. It can be whatever you want. Welcome the Holy Spirit. Welcome the move of the world. Let's prophesy a new Jesus people movement in America."

Feucht will bring his Let Us Worship event to the National Mall in Washington, DC on Oct. 25 to continue sharing the Gospel in pursuit of a nationwide spiritual awakening.

THREE WEEKS FROM TODAY!!!!!!! DO. NOT. MISS. THIS. Whatever you have to do, BE THERE!!! #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/VfwzJSlaMM — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 4, 2020

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!